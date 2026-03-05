In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcturus Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 60.39% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $38.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Arcturus Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Arcturus Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcturus Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Arcturus Therapeutics's Background

Arcturus Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Arcturus Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -63.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -95.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arcturus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.