6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.83, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 9.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Crescent Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Crescent Energy Co is an energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through disciplined growth, acquisition ideas, and the consistent return of capital. Its long-life, balanced portfolio combines stable cash flows from low-decline production with deep, high-quality development inventory.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

