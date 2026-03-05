During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $364.86, a high estimate of $390.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Experiencing a 1.35% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $369.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lithia Motors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Lithia Motors displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lithia Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lithia Motors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lithia Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

