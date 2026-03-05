Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Carnival, revealing an average target of $37.37, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.98% from the previous average price target of $35.26.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carnival. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Carnival

Understanding the Numbers: Carnival's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Carnival displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carnival's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carnival's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carnival's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carnival's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

