Ratings for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chord Energy, revealing an average target of $132.8, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. A 0.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $133.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Chord Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chord Energy's market standing.

Delving into Chord Energy's Background

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Insights: Chord Energy

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Chord Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

