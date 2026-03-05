Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.92, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.89% increase from the previous average price target of $25.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Magnolia Oil & Gas by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Magnolia Oil & Gas's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Breaking Down Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

