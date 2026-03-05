8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.62, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.66% from the previous average price target of $31.57.

The standing of National Vision Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: National Vision Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: National Vision Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Vision Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Vision Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: National Vision Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

