In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.75, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.21% lower than the prior average price target of $56.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Matador Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Matador Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Matador Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering Matador Resources: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Matador Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.