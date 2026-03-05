5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.2, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 5.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Curbline Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Curbline Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 55.05% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Curbline Properties's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Curbline Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Curbline Properties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Curbline Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

