In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 4 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Murphy Oil, revealing an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 5.08% from the previous average price target of $29.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Murphy Oil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Murphy Oil's Background

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Murphy Oil's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

