Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.66% from the previous average price target of $19.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Independence Realty Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Independence Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Independence Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Independence Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Independence Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

