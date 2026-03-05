In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.12, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.94% lower than the prior average price target of $12.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nexxen International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Nexxen International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nexxen International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexxen International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexxen International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nexxen International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.