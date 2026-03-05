During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.6, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.21% increase from the previous average price target of $133.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive nVent Electric. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind nVent Electric

NVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions that touch a broad range of end markets, including infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. NVent designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services a portfolio of electrical enclosures and electrical fastening solutions. North America accounts for the majority of sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of nVent Electric

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: nVent Electric's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: nVent Electric's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): nVent Electric's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

