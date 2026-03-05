During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.0, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.14, the current average has increased by 20.07%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Kodiak Gas Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Kodiak Gas Services

Key Indicators: Kodiak Gas Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kodiak Gas Services faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

