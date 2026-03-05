Analysts' ratings for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $152.0, with a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 24.34% from the previous average price target of $122.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Baidu among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Baidu's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Financial Insights: Baidu

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Baidu's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -36.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baidu's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

