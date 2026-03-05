Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $116.24, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $113.88, the current average has increased by 2.07%.

The perception of ConocoPhillips by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It also has substantial integrated LNG production and marketing activities across geographies.

ConocoPhillips's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

