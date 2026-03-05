Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.56, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 6.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Permian Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Permian Resources's Background

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Breaking Down Permian Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Permian Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.74% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Permian Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

