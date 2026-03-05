In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.12, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average represents a 14.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ChargePoint Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind ChargePoint Hldgs

ChargePoint Holdings Inc designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down ChargePoint Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ChargePoint Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.09% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -96.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

