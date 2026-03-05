Ratings for PPL (NYSE:PPL) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PPL, revealing an average target of $40.3, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

PPL is a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. In Kentucky, LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. LG&E also provides regulated natural gas distribution. Rhode Island Energy operates electric and gas utilities in the state.

PPL's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PPL displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PPL's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPL's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PPL's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

