4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Northern Oil & Gas, presenting an average target of $27.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.89%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Northern Oil & Gas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Northern Oil & Gas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Oil & Gas

Breaking Down Northern Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Northern Oil & Gas's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.