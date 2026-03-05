Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Surgery Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A 23.53% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Surgery Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Surgery Partners Better

Surgery Partners's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Surgery Partners's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Surgery Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgery Partners's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Surgery Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

