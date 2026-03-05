In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on NiSource (NYSE:NI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NiSource and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 6.01% from the previous average price target of $45.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of NiSource among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Unveiling the Story Behind NiSource

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

NiSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NiSource's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.85% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.72.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.