Analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NextEra Energy, revealing an average target of $92.82, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.3% from the previous average price target of $90.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of NextEra Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: NextEra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NextEra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NextEra Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NextEra Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NextEra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.75.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

