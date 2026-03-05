7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Omega Healthcare Invts, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.86, the current average has increased by 2.43%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Omega Healthcare Invts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Omega Healthcare Invts

Omega Healthcare Invts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 51.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omega Healthcare Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

