Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Orion Gr Hldgs, revealing an average target of $16.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 14.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $14.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Orion Gr Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Orion Gr Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Orion Gr Hldgs

Financial Milestones: Orion Gr Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Orion Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Orion Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Orion Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Orion Gr Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

