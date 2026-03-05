Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $707.05, with a high estimate of $860.00 and a low estimate of $543.00. Highlighting a 4.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $738.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AppLovin is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AppLovin's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering AppLovin: A Closer Look

AppLovin's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 65.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 66.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 16.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

