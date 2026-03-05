11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $30.91, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 6.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.94%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -29.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

