During the last three months, 29 analysts shared their evaluations of Target (NYSE:TGT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 16 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 14 4 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $115.28, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average has increased by 13.25% from the previous average price target of $101.79.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Target is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Target's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

