Ratings for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tronox Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $3.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $4.72, the current average has increased by 29.03%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tronox Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Tronox Holdings

Financial Milestones: Tronox Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Tronox Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, Tronox Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

