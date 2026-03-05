In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.4, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 8.2% from the previous average price target of $41.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Rigetti Computing by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Rigetti Computing's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10321.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -43.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -31.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Rigetti Computing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

