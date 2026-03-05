In the last three months, 26 analysts have published ratings on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 14 2 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 9 2 2 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a 22.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Southwest Airlines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Southwest Airlines's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Southwest Airlines analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Southwest Airlines

Understanding the Numbers: Southwest Airlines's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Southwest Airlines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.39% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.