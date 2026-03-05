Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Edison International, revealing an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.6% increase from the previous average price target of $64.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Edison International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Edison International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edison International analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Edison International

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that distributes electricity to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale power generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Edison International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edison International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.56% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Edison International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edison International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Edison International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.