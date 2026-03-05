6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Grocery Outlet Holding, presenting an average target of $11.42, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 28.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Grocery Outlet Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Grocery Outlet Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

