Analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.5, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous average price target of $130.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of United Airlines Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United Airlines Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About United Airlines Holdings

Chicago-based United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Breaking Down United Airlines Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

