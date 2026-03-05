Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.59, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has decreased by 13.56% from the previous average price target of $123.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Inspire Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Inspire Medical Systems's Background

Inspire Medical Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Inspire Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.25% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 50.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 15.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

