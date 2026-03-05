4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stubhub Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 34.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Stubhub Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stubhub Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Stubhub Holdings

Stubhub Holdings Inc is an online marketplace for secondary ticket buy and selling.

Understanding the Numbers: Stubhub Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Stubhub Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -284.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stubhub Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -105.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Stubhub Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

