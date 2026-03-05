Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A 16.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.18.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Genius Sports by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

