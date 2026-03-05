Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1044.37, a high estimate of $1171.00, and a low estimate of $769.00. Highlighting a 0.53% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1049.89.

The perception of Costco Wholesale by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Costco Wholesale

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Costco Wholesale adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

