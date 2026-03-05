In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $249.12, a high estimate of $296.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.03% lower than the prior average price target of $311.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Veeva Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Veeva Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Veeva Systems: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Veeva Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

