5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.0, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. A 11.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $41.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ziff Davis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ziff Davis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ziff Davis's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Ziff Davis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ziff Davis's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ziff Davis's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ziff Davis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

