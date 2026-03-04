8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $295.5, a high estimate of $301.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.75% from the previous average price target of $290.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Take-Two Interactive Better

Take-Two Interactive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Take-Two Interactive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.94% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Take-Two Interactive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

