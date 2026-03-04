Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $115.25, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Highlighting a 3.69% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $119.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Marvell Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Marvell Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

A Deep Dive into Marvell Technology's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Technology displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Technology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Technology's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

