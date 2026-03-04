24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 11 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 30.14%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Pinterest among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pinterest's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

Discovering Pinterest: A Closer Look

Pinterest's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.