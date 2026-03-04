7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.43, along with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. A 1.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $114.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Thor Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Thor Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thor Industries analyst ratings.

Discovering Thor Industries: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Thor Industries's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Thor Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.