Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MARA Holdings, presenting an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 33.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding the Numbers: MARA Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 48.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.