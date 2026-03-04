5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $145.0, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.92% increase from the previous average price target of $138.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sun Communities among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 501 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 164 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Financial Insights: Sun Communities

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

