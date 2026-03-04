Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.83, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.73% from the previous average price target of $7.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Patterson-UTI Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Patterson-UTI Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Patterson-UTI Energy: A Closer Look

Patterson-UTI Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Patterson-UTI Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.