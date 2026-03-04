In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on NOV (NYSE:NOV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.09, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 14.72% from the previous average price target of $16.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of NOV's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NOV's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Breaking Down NOV's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NOV's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.