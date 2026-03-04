AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AvalonBay Communities and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $195.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $217.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.4% lower than the prior average price target of $197.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AvalonBay Communities is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AvalonBay Communities's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvalonBay Communities analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 295 apartment communities with almost 90,000 units and is developing 20 additional properties with approximately 7,300 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AvalonBay Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.14% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvalonBay Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.