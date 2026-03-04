Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $396.59, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. Highlighting a 10.77% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $444.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Adobe by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Adobe's Background

Key Indicators: Adobe's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Adobe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.49% as of 30 November, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

